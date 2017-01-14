版本:
中国
2017年 1月 14日

Spotted at Trump Tower

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media with television personality Steve Harvey (R) after their meeting. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 14日
Geraldo Rivera smiles at the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 14日
Randall Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer of AT&T. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 12日
Vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 11日
Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 10日
Television producer Mark Burnett, who produces Trump's show "The Apprentice". REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 11日
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 7日
Creative consultant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has been tapped to plan Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 17日
Nigel Farage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2016年 12月 16日
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 10日
South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Ahn Ho-young speaks to incoming White House national security adviser General Michael Flynn. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 5日
Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, smiles with Jacques Nasser (R), Chairman of BHP Billiton. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 11日
Kenneth Langone (R), one of the founders of Home Depot. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

2017年 1月 4日
Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2017年 1月 11日
Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 16日
Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 15日
Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, President of the White House Correspondents Association, speaks to members of the news media after representatives of the Association met with Sean Spicer, Press Secretary to Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2017年 1月 6日
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, during a meeting with Donald Trump and technology leaders. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2016年 12月 15日
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 15日
Businessman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 14日
Donald Trump and Kanye West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 13日
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks with Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2016年 12月 13日
Former Senator Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 13日
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 13日
Attorney General of Oklahoma Scott Pruitt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 8日
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 3日
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2016年 12月 8日
Former Defence Secretary Robert Gates. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 3日
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2016年 11月 30日
Linda McMahon. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 1日
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 6日
Former CIA director David Petraeus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2016年 11月 29日
Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 1日
Dallas investor Ray Washburne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2016年 12月 1日
Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 7日
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 11月 30日
Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 11月 30日
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 7日
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 7日
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2016年 12月 6日
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

2016年 12月 3日
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2016年 11月 30日
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2016年 11月 29日
