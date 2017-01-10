Remembering the Charleston church shooting
Family members of a victim hug as they pay their respects in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal more
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June more
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church inmore
A crowd gathers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a prayer vigil nearby in Charmore
Nuns from the Daughters of St. Paul pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston,more
Mourners hold hands outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Junemore
Pall bearers release white doves over the casket of Ethel Lance as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodmore
People walk past a bunch of flowers left in memorial on the ground as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter"more
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pmore
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the more
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her more
People take part in "Black Lives Matter" march around Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charlestonmore
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Rmore
Reverend Dimas Salaberrios leads prayers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a mass more
Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolinmore
U.S. Representative James Clyburn (C, right) hugs visiting bishops during a prayer service for Wednesday's shomore
People holds hands and pray during a prayer service at the farmer's market in Marion Square, near the Emanuel more
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal more
A capacity crowd fills the pews during a prayer service for Wednesday's shooting victims held at the Morris Brmore
Mourners hold hands as they pause outside Morris Brown AME Church during a vigil the day after a mass shootingmore
A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting at a church in Charleston, South Caromore
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charmore
People concerned about relatives seek information from police nearby the scene of a shooting at the Emanuel AMmore
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charmore
下一个
Iran mourns former president
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the...
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces blame Islamic State for shooting at fleeing residents and shelling populated areas after losing control of them.
Taliban suicide attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul killed more than 20 people, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon...
Iraqi forces push further into Mosul
Iraqi special forces make further advances in eastern Mosul as they look to begin assaults on western districts still under Islamic State's full control.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.