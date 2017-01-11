Obama's farewell address
President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinomore
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama embraces his wife Michelle Obama after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTEmore
President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonamore
People line a street to try to catch a glimpse of President Barack Obama, who was making a stop nearby on his more
President Barack Obama arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. Rmore
President Barack Obama staves off tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonamore
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia embrace as President Barack Obama praises them during his farmore
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia Obama stand fomore
A shop has a sign in the window reading thank you to President Barack Obama, who was making a stop nearby on hmore
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, Vice President Joe Bmore
President Barack Obama greets people in the audience after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/more
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, after his farewemore
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle acknowledge the crowd after President Obama delivered a farewell more
President Barack Obama greets people in the audience after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/more
President Barack Obama waves after giving a farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/more
下一个
First family
A private look at the Obama family as their time in the White House comes to a close.
Remembering the Charleston church shooting
A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...
Iran mourns former president
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the...
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces blame Islamic State for shooting at fleeing residents and shelling populated areas after losing control of them.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.