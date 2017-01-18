Obama's friends and foes
President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chmore
President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two more
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro have had an up and down relationship since Obama took power. more
From courtside seats for "March Madness" to golfing at an exclusive course north of London, President Obama anmore
Though President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally ratified the Paris agreement to curb climate-more
President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a track record of difficult encounters, inmore
President Barack Obama turned the page on years of shaky ties with Canada by staging a lavish White House welcmore
Like Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from a modest home to break into a political elite dominated by more
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.
Business at Trump Tower
Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees
Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions face tough questioning and protests at their Senate confirmation hearings.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.