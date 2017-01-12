版本:
Demining Syria

A member of the demining unit works in a minefield on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, Syria December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
A member of the demining unit works in a minefield on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, Syria December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, carries improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters as he walks along a field on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, carries improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters as he walks along a field on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a torn camouflage rags he said had clothed one of two colleagues recently blown up trying to dismantle explosives planted by the Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a torn camouflage rags he said had clothed one of two colleagues recently blown up trying to dismantle explosives planted by the Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a mine detector as he stands near collected improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a mine detector as he stands near collected improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a crater caused by the detonation of collected mines that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a crater caused by the detonation of collected mines that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the demining unit work on dismantling mines planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Members of the demining unit work on dismantling mines planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a warehouse where improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters are stored, in the rebel-held town of Marea. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a warehouse where improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters are stored, in the rebel-held town of Marea. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
