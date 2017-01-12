Photos of the week
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fismore
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexicanmore
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thurmore
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in prmore
A full moon rises behind U.S. Border Patrol agent Josh Gehrich as he sits atop a hill while on patrol near Jacmore
A woman, 60, who is suffering from malaria rests in her house at Kagorwa Pygmy camp on Idjwi island in the Demmore
Iraqi people, who are fleeing from clashes, walk with their children during a battle with Islamic State militamore
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New Yormore
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Davidmore
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Yamore
A hawk owl sits on a fir branch near the village of Vasilkova, Belarus January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle betweenmore
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba, July 20, 2016. Cubans aremore
The Parthenon temple atop the ancient Acropolis is seen following a rare snowfall in Athens, Greece January 10more
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S.more
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in more
President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinomore
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017more
下一个
Demining Syria
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army collect improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...
Trump's first news conference as president-elect
President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference since July 2016 to answer questions from the press.
Trump since his win
President-elect Donald Trump has met with politicians, business leaders and entertainment figures since his November 8th election win.
Migrants out in the cold
Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia's...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.