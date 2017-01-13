版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 03:16 BJT

U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict

U.S soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
U.S soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in sky jump "Bayonet Strike" excercise in Adazi, Latvia, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 9月 12日 星期一
U.S. paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in sky jump "Bayonet Strike" excercise in Adazi, Latvia, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade' soldiers at Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade' soldiers at Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Villagers look at a passing U.S. military vehicle near Malu village in Romania May 13, 2015. Troops assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S army are in Romania to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve-South, an international military exercise. REUTERS/Ovidiu Micsik/Inquam Photos

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Villagers look at a passing U.S. military vehicle near Malu village in Romania May 13, 2015. Troops assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S army are in Romania to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve-South, an international military exercise. REUTERS/Ovidiu Micsik/Inquam Photos
Poland's Generals Miroslaw Rozanski and Marek Tomaszycki and U.S. General Richard D. Clarke attend a news conference during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2016年 6月 8日 星期三
Poland's Generals Miroslaw Rozanski and Marek Tomaszycki and U.S. General Richard D. Clarke attend a news conference during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. servicemen attend an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2016年 5月 11日 星期三
U.S. servicemen attend an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A controller monitors at screens aboard a NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft during a surveillance flight over Romania April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2014年 4月 17日 星期四
A controller monitors at screens aboard a NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft during a surveillance flight over Romania April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate at the NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate at the NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. army soldiers with their M1 Abrams take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 6月 11日 星期六
U.S. army soldiers with their M1 Abrams take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldier passes by a Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldier during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2016年 6月 8日 星期三
A U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldier passes by a Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldier during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2016年 6月 8日 星期三
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Servicemen of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (standing) train members of the Ukrainian National Guard during a joint military exercise called "Fearless Guardian 2015" at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near the western village of Starychy, Ukraine, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Reuters / 2015年 5月 8日 星期五
Servicemen of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (standing) train members of the Ukrainian National Guard during a joint military exercise called "Fearless Guardian 2015" at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near the western village of Starychy, Ukraine, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
U.S. troops sit on the top of a military vehicle as their convoy passes near Malu village, Romania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ovidiu Micsik/Inquam Photos

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
U.S. troops sit on the top of a military vehicle as their convoy passes near Malu village, Romania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ovidiu Micsik/Inquam Photos
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade paratroopers jump from a C-130 Hercules plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2016年 6月 8日 星期三
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade paratroopers jump from a C-130 Hercules plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
U.S. soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 6月 13日 星期一
U.S. army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A local man inspects U.S. troops machine gun during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 6月 6日 星期一
A local man inspects U.S. troops machine gun during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, company commander of the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discuss after participating in training exercises at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, company commander of the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discuss after participating in training exercises at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Paratroopers in camouflage from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team smile after participating in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
Paratroopers in camouflage from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team smile after participating in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers walk during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2016年 6月 8日 星期三
U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers walk during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S soldiers arrive in Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 星期五
U.S soldiers arrive in Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Krasko via REUTERS
U.S. soldier looks on during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2016年 6月 6日 星期一
U.S. soldier looks on during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
