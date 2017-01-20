Scenes from inaugurations past
The first-known photograph of a presidential inauguration shows James Buchanan at the east front of the U.S. Cmore
A large crowd awaits President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration, held on a rainy day at the U.S. Capitol groundsmore
Abraham Lincoln delivers his second inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March more
Grover Cleveland delivers his inaugural address on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, March 1885. more
William McKinley delivers his inaugural address as outgoing President Cleveland listens in Washington, March 1more
President Theodore Roosevelt is sworn in by Judge Fuller before an enormous crowd in Washington, March 1905. Lmore
West Point cadets stand in formation outside the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of President Theodore Roosemore
William Howard Taft and President Theodore Roosevelt head to the Capitol for Taft's inauguration in Washingtonmore
Photographers at the Taft inauguration in Washington, March 1909. Thousands of city workers removed snow alongmore
President-elect Woodrow Wilson and President Taft laugh on the White House steps before departing together formore
Warren Harding waves to the crowd after being sworn in on the east portico of the Capitol in Washington, 1921.more
President Calvin Coolidge rides in a car during his inaugural parade in Washington, March 1925. Library of Conmore
Crowds gathered at the inauguration of Calvin Coolidge in Washington, 1925, the first to be broadcast on natiomore
The crowd dances at President Herbert Hoover's inaugural ball at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, March 1929more
Franklin Delano Roosevelt takes the Oath of Office from Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in Washington, Marcmore
The inaugural parade for Franklin Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Roosevelt's first term was the last to more
Onlookers stand where they can view the inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington, March 1933. Libramore
Chief Justice Earl Warren administers the Oath of Office to Dwight D. Eisenhower on the east portico of the Camore
John F. Kennedy and party at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1961. Alongside the new president are Vmore
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in Washingtomore
President-elect Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson on the morning of his second inauguration in Washingtomore
Lady Bird Johnson in Washington, January 1965 in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore. She ordered the drmore
A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, January 1more
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball in Washington, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmore
Ronald Reagan sits at the Oval Office desk following his inaugural parade in Washington, January 1981.Ronald Rmore
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in Washington,more
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in Washington, Jmore
George H. W. Bush waves from the presidential limousine during his inaugural parade in Washington, January 198more
Singer Michael Jackson appears on stage with President-elect Bill Clinton, his daughter Chelsea and Diana Rossmore
President Clinton takes the oath of office as administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist asmore
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, more
The U.S. Capitol building is seen as President George W. Bush delivers his inauguration speech during the presmore
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Mmore
President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013more
Trump's ascent to the presidency
Donald Trump's campaign began with a ride down the Trump Tower escalator and culminated in an historic election victory as the 45th president.
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot
Twenty-seven inmates were killed after a Brazilian prison riot broke out, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang...
Mr. Trump goes to Washington
The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.
Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert
Artists perform during Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration.
