2017年 1月 31日

Aleppo after the siege

A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A graveyard is seen through a hole in the wall in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A woman takes a picture using her phone in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
People throw debris from a damaged building in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
Children attend a classroom in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A woman carries bread on her head in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
People work in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A man sells cotton candy near a banner for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A woman carries bread in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
A boy walks near a riddled wall of a graveyard in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日
