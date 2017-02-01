The presidency of Donald Trump
DAY 12 / JANUARY 31: President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, pickmore
DAY 11 / JANUARY 30: President Donald Trump signed an order that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regumore
DAY 10 / JANUARY 29: President Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil righmore
DAY 9 / JANUARY 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S.-Russia more
DAY 8 / JANUARY 27: Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the Unmore
DAY 7 / JANUARY 26: Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agenciemore
DAY 6 / JANUARY 25: President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican bordermore
DAY 5 / JANUARY 24: President Trump signed two executive orders to move forward with construction of the contrmore
DAY 4 / JANUARY 23: President Trump signed an executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy,more
DAY 3 / JANUARY 22: Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" why White House press secretary Sean Spicer was uttering pmore
DAY 2 / JANUARY 21: Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprmore
DAY 1 / JANUARY 20: President Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States and pledged to end wmore
