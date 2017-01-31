版本:
Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
