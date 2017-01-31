版本:
Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers offer free counseling as they join dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheering and holding signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to the United States, in Chantilly, Virginia, in suburban Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Signs are seen outside an area where a coalition of volunteer attorneys have assembled in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport, in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Chicago area immigration attorney Diana Mendoza Pacheco offers her assistance to arriving passengers at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Lawyers trying to make their way through a wall of protestors inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Lawyers and legal assistants network and use social media in the baggage claim area, amid supplies of pizza, water and other food, at Dulles International Airport, aiding passengers who have arrived and encounter problems because of Donald Trump's travel ban to the United States, in Chantilly, Virginia, in suburban Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Chicago area immigration attorney Diana Mendoza Pacheco offers her assistance to arriving passengers at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members effected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Chicago area immigration attorney holds a sign at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Lawyer Darryl Hairston works with a team of volunteer lawyers to arrange habeus corpus petitions for travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Volunteer immigration attorneys help stranded travelers during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Sarah Saedian speaks with an attorney about her Iranian relatives as lawyers work to help family members of passengers effected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
