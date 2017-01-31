Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amonamore
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of more
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture omore
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amore
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settlermore
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for amore
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Romore
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war"more
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. Rmore
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost omore
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost omore
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona.more
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew remore
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
