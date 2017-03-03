Trump's political picks
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson is secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Carsonmore
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will head the Department of Energy. His rise to America's top energy officialmore
Ryan Zinke, a U.S. Representative from coal-producing Montana, was confirmed to head the Interior Department amore
The U.S. Senate easily confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. commerce secretary with strong suppomore
President Donald Trump named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser.more
The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency over the objections of Democrats more
South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney was confirmed as White House budget director. An outspoken budget hamore
Former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin has been confirmed as Treasury secretary, the Trump administration'more
Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of health, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help Premore
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the Unitemore
Billionaire Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education after Vice President Pence was called more
Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, filling a key spot on Trump's national security team desmore
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-yeamore
White House senior advisor Steve Bannon - the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand mmore
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is a senior White House advisor. Trumpmore
Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway now holds the role of White House senior advisor. Conway used the tmore
Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours aftermore
White House press secretary Sean Spicer promised reporters on January 23 that he would never lie after a weekemore
Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responmore
Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, sending a rising Republican star to represent Pmore
Mike Pompeo was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA post is one of the most highmore
Elaine Chao has been confirmed as secretary of the Transportation Department, the agency that oversees aviatiomore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was formerly Republican National Committee chairman. The longtime Wimore
Senior advisor Stephen Miller is a close ally of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. A senior national more
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, is nmore
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, is the White House director of social mediamore
Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser on February 13 after revelations that he had discussed U.Smore
