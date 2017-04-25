First 100 days of Trump
DAY 96 / APRIL 25: Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing more
DAY 95 / APRIL 24: President Donald Trump pressed Democrats to include funds for his promised border wall withmore
DAY 94 / APRIL 23: North Korea said it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military mmore
DAY 93 / APRIL 22: Vice President Mike Pence said the United States would honor a controversial refugee deal wmore
DAY 92 / APRIL 21: President Donald Trump ordered the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulmore
DAY 91 / APRIL 20: President Donald Trump praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea" aftermore
DAY 90 / APRIL 19: A Russian government think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin developed a plan to swing the more
DAY 89 / APRIL 18: President Donald Trump ordered a review of the U.S. visa program for bringing high-skilled more
DAY 88 / APRIL 17: Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea that recent American military strikes in Syriamore
DAY 87 / APRIL 16: President Donald Trump's national security adviser met Afghan officials in Kabul and said tmore
DAY 86 / April 15: North Korea displayed what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on thmore
DAY 85 / APRIL 14: The Trump administration will not make public White House visitor logs, the records that demore
DAY 84 / APRIL 13: The United States dropped "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear device it has more
DAY 83 / APRIL 12: Russian President Vladimir Putin said trust had eroded between the United States and Russiamore
DAY 82 / APRIL 11: White House spokesman Sean Spicer triggered an uproar by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chmore
DAY 81 / APRIL 10: Donald Trump reveled in the biggest political victory of his presidency at a White House cemore
DAY 80 / APRIL 9: A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean penmore
DAY 79 / APRIL 8: Top White House aides Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner met and agreed to "bury the hatchet" ovmore
DAY 78 / APRIL 7: Russia warned that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely semore
DAY 77 / APRIL 6: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time more
DAY 76 / APRIL 5: President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security more
DAY 75 / APRIL 4: President Donald Trump condemned a Syrian chemical weapons attack that killed dozens and blamore
DAY 74 / APRIL 3: President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, flew into Iraq with the top U.S. militarmore
DAY 73 / APRIL 2: President Donald Trump held out the possibility of using trade as a lever to secure Chinese more
DAY 72 / APRIL 1: Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclosemore
DAY 71 / MARCH 31: U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligemore
DAY 70 / MARCH 30: President Donald Trump backed a decision by his former national security adviser to seek immore
DAY 69 / MARCH 29: The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee promised a thorough invesmore
DAY 68 / MARCH 28: President Donald Trump signed an order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keepinmore
DAY 67 / MARCH 27: A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclomore
DAY 66 / MARCH 26: Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said he has offered to testify befomore
DAY 65 / MARCH 25: After failing to repeal Obamacare, Republicans in Congress quickly pivoted to President Donmore
DAY 64 / MARCH 24: President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by himore
DAY 63 / MARCH 23: President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lamore
DAY 62 / MARCH 22: Representative Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives inmore
DAY 61 / MARCH 21: The United States and Britain imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planesmore
DAY 60 / MARCH 20: FBI Director James Comey confirmed for the first time that the bureau is investigating possmore
DAY 59 / MARCH 19: A detailed version of President Donald Trump's budget to be released in May will lay out plmore
DAY 58 / MARCH 18: Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit tomore
DAY 57 / MARCH 17: The first face-to-face meeting between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel more
DAY 56 / MARCH 16: President Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federalmore
DAY 55 / MARCH 15: Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a more
DAY 54 / MARCH 14: President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 200more
DAY 53 / MARCH 13: Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plamore
DAY 52 / MARCH 12: Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway doubled down on President Trump's allegation that hmore
DAY 51 / MARCH 11: New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a prominent U.S. prosecutor, said the Trump administrmore
DAY 50 / MARCH 10: A series of tweets by White House spokesman Sean Spicer commenting on strong February job cmore
DAY 49 / MARCH 9: Trump's plan to boost military spending comes amid mounting evidence that potential enemies more
DAY 48 / MARCH 8: Two senior senators asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Prmore
DAY 47 / MARCH 7: President Donald Trump endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare lmore
DAY 46 / MARCH 6: President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majmore
DAY 45 / MARCH 5: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper rejected President Donald Trump's accmore
DAY 44 / MARCH 4: Without offering supporting evidence, President Donald Trump accused predecessor Barack Obammore
DAY 43 / MARCH 3: Women and children crossing together illegally into the United States could be separated by more
DAY 42 / MARCH 2: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would stay out of any probe into alleged Russian meddmore
DAY 41 / MARCH 1: President Donald Trump's promise to use existing funds to begin immediate construction of a more
DAY 40 / FEBRUARY 28: President Trump told Congress he was open to immigration reform, shifting from his harshmore
DAY 39 / FEBRUARY 27: President Trump is seeking what he called a "historic" 9 percent increase in military spmore
DAY 38 / FEBRUARY 26: President Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy withdrew from consideration, the secondmore
DAY 37 / FEBRUARY 25: President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would not attend the annual White Hmore
DAY 36 / FEBRUARY 24: President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatmore
DAY 35 / FEBRUARY 23: In his first comments about the U.S. nuclear arsenal since taking office, President Trummore
DAY 34 / FEBRUARY 22: President Donald Trump's administration revoked landmark guidance to public schools lettmore
DAY 33 / FEBRUARY 21: President Donald Trump delivered his first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidentsmore
DAY 32 / FEBRUARY 20: President Trump named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national semore
DAY 31 / FEBRUARY 19: A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Swemore
DAY 30 / FEBRUARY 18: President Trump, after a rocky first month in office, returned to the campaign trail to more
DAY 29 / FEBRUARY 17: Republican Senator John McCain broke with the reassuring message that U.S. officials havmore
DAY 28 / FEBRUARY 16: On a day when he ceded a loss over a signature policy in a federal appeals court, had tomore
DAY 27 / FEBRUARY 15: In a blow to President Donald Trump as he tries to assemble his administration, his nomimore
DAY 26 / FEBRUARY 14: President Donald Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had mmore
DAY 25 / FEBRUARY 13: President Donald Trump said the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationshipmore
DAY 24 / FEBRUARY 12: President Donald Trump evaluated national security adviser Michael Flynn over his Russiamore
DAY 23 / FEBRUARY 11: President Donald Trump said he would deal with North Korea "very strongly," after that cmore
DAY 22 / FEBRUARY 10: With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abmore
DAY 21 / FEBRUARY 9: President Donald Trump suffered a legal blow when a federal appeals court refused to reinmore
DAY 20 / FEBRUARY 8: President Donald Trump criticized Nordstrom for what he said was its unfair treatment of more
DAY 19 / FEBRUARY 7: Vice President Mike Pence was called in to break a Senate vote tie that threatened to defmore
DAY 18 / FEBRUARY 6: Trump accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe. He did more
DAY 17 / FEBRUARY 5: Donald Trump continues to defend Vladimir Putin. In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Bilmore
DAY 16 / FEBRUARY 4: Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since a recent Iranian ballistic missilmore
DAY 15 / FEBRUARY 3: A federal judge in Seattle put a nationwide block on President Donald Trump's week-old exmore
DAY 14 / FEBRUARY 2: Ties with ally Australia were strained over a reported acrimonious phone call between Premore
DAY 13 / FEBRUARY 1: President Donald Trump met with Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the Natiomore
DAY 12 / JANUARY 31: President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, pickmore
DAY 11 / JANUARY 30: President Trump signed an order that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulationsmore
DAY 10 / JANUARY 29: President Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil righmore
DAY 9 / JANUARY 28: In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump denounced a treatmore
DAY 8 / JANUARY 27: Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the Unmore
DAY 7 / JANUARY 26: Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agenciemore
DAY 6 / JANUARY 25: President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican bordermore
DAY 5 / JANUARY 24: President Trump signed two executive orders to move forward with construction of the contrmore
DAY 4 / JANUARY 23: President Trump signed an executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy,more
DAY 3 / JANUARY 22: Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" why White House press secretary Sean Spicer was uttering pmore
DAY 2 / JANUARY 21: Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprmore
DAY 1 / JANUARY 20: President Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States and pledged to end wmore
