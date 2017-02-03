Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli more
An injured pro-settlement activist walks with an Israeli policeman after he was removed him a synagogue duringmore
An Israeli border policeman carries an object out of a synagogue as he helps evacuate it during the second daymore
A swastika and text in Hebrew reading "Israeli police" are seen on a wall of a synagogue after it was evacuatemore
An Israeli policemen stands inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evicmore
An Israeli settler touches the floor of a synagogue after it was evacuated during the second day of an operatimore
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to more
Israeli policemen remove furniture from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces tomore
Pro-settlement activists are seen through the window of a house during the second day of an operation by Israemore
An Israeli policeman is attended to after evacuating a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Isramore
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to more
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces tomore
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Imore
Avraham Rosno, a resident of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank leaves the settlement withmore
Pro-settlement activists pray outside and climb into the synagogue of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occumore
Israeli women sit near a home as an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of more
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers fromore
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Banmore
Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from tmore
A man climbs through a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evict residentsmore
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents more
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents more
A protestor throws a stone towards Israeli security forces during an eviction of residents from the Israeli semore
A woman stands next to a wall covered in Hebrew graffiti reading "People of Israel live", inside a home in themore
A pro-settlement activists holds a rock during an operation to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost ofmore
Protesters stand atop a roof as a shed burns during an eviction by Israeli police of residents from the Israelmore
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents more
A family member of an Israeli settler family pushes a stroller past Israeli policemen during an eviction of remore
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli settlers look out from a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evictmore
Pro-settlement activists set objects on fire as Israeli police stand nearby during an operation by Israeli formore
Protesters burn tyres at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
