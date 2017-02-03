版本:
中国
2017年 2月 4日 星期六

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
An injured pro-settlement activist walks with an Israeli policeman after he was removed him a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
An Israeli border policeman carries an object out of a synagogue as he helps evacuate it during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A swastika and text in Hebrew reading "Israeli police" are seen on a wall of a synagogue after it was evacuated during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
An Israeli policemen stands inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
An Israeli settler touches the floor of a synagogue after it was evacuated during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli policemen remove furniture from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Pro-settlement activists are seen through the window of a house during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
An Israeli policeman is attended to after evacuating a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Avraham Rosno, a resident of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank leaves the settlement with his son during an operation by Israeli forces to evict it. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Pro-settlement activists pray outside and climb into the synagogue of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the outpost. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli women sit near a home as an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, continues for the second day. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
A man climbs through a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from the illegal outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
A protestor throws a stone towards Israeli security forces during an eviction of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
A woman stands next to a wall covered in Hebrew graffiti reading "People of Israel live", inside a home in the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
A pro-settlement activists holds a rock during an operation to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Protesters stand atop a roof as a shed burns during an eviction by Israeli police of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
A family member of an Israeli settler family pushes a stroller past Israeli policemen during an eviction of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Israeli settlers look out from a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Pro-settlement activists set objects on fire as Israeli police stand nearby during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
Protesters burn tyres at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
