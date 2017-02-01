版本:
中国
2017年 2月 1日

Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. A French-Canadian university student is the sole suspect in killing six people during evening prayers. Among the six killed were a butcher, a university professor, a pharmacist and an accountant. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日
Blood is seen on the stairs of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Blood is seen inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A bullet hole is seen on a window. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Blood is seen in the storage room. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Blood is seen on the stairs. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Blood inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

