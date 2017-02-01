Pictures of the month: January
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trumore
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle betweenmore
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in themore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United more
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERSmore
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, Januamore
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islmore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victmore
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark more
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REmore
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president omore
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China'smore
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. more
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshmore
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek,more
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Jamore
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz pmore
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. Janumore
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017more
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.more
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displamore
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria Jmore
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part imore
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
