Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents receive hot tea at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmmore
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of more
Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivmore
Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed durmore
Crew members prepare tanks in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. NATO called on Russiamore
A woman carries a bag with a baby while being evacuated by local emergencies ministry members in Donetsk, Ukramore
Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rumore
Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Emergencies Ministry clear debris of a building destrmore
A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian semore
A tank is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman inspects a hole in a damaged building, which was caused by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetskmore
Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rmore
A worker repairs a power line, which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian sepamore
A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gmore
A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army andmore
A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rumore
A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTEmore
A man is seen in front of his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rmore
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmentmore
A woman stands amidst the debris of her damaged apartment, which according to locals was caused by recent shelmore
Local residents wait for free food at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the govemore
Local residents warm themselves at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmmore
Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city ofmore
Local residents have a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-more
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cars and tanks are seen in the government-held more
A picture is seen at the building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russiamore
下一个
New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest
Hundreds of New York City bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours in protest against President Donald Trump's...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The strategist: Steve Bannon
When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as...
Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo
A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul's zoo -- a once-peaceful animal park that, like much of the city,...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.