Australia and America

G20 leaders applaud as they watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the importance of global economic issues at a summit that has been dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States's Asia-Pacific pivot. Seen are (2nd L-R) Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Abbott, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close