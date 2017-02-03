版本:
Migrant rescue on the high seas

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactivmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Mamahba, 17, from Guinea is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Mamahba, 17, from Guinea is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Mamahba, 17, from Guinea is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from the raft. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from thmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from the raft. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Armore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Sub-Saharan migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Nadia, 42, from Morocco cries while praying next to her son Sofian, 24, following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Nadia, 42, from Morocco cries while praying next to her son Sofian, 24, following a rescue operation. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Nadia, 42, from Morocco cries while praying next to her son Sofian, 24, following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants pray after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants pray after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants pray after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants, covered with thermal blankets, rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants, covered with thermal blankets, rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Sub-Saharan migrants, covered with thermal blankets, rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant is helped by rescuers during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant is helped by rescuers during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giormore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A migrant is helped by rescuers during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A wounded migrant reacts as he is carried by two fellow migrants during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A wounded migrant reacts as he is carried by two fellow migrants during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Momore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A wounded migrant reacts as he is carried by two fellow migrants during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Alaedba, 20, from Senegal, sits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after being rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Alaedba, 20, from Senegal, sits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Alaedba, 20, from Senegal, sits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after being rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms followingmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as others are seen onboard a rescue boat. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as others are seen onboard a rescue boat. REUTERS/Giomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as others are seen onboard a rescue boat. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, a day after they were rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, a day after they were rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
