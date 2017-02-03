Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the demore
A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes a tear during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebecmore
Iles Soufiane looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REmore
A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, Februarymore
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. more
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. more
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathmore
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathmore
Mourners pay their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, more
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chrmore
Montreal mayor Denis Coderre (L to R) looks on as Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume is comforted by Quebec Premmore
A mourner wrapped in a Quebec flag pays his respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Monmore
Caskets sit side-by-side prior to funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. Rmore
Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. more
Mourners pays their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017.more
Mourners stand during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wmore
Mourners pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wipes a tear as he stands beside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard more
