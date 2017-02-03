版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 07:10 BJT

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, reads his phone at a the Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, reads his phone at a the Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexican migrant Sergio Medrano, 30, sits in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Mexican migrant Sergio Medrano, 30, sits in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants arrive at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Migrants arrive at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrant Jeber Hernandez, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Migrant Jeber Hernandez, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexican migrant Jaime Manuel Perez Mancinas, 31, holds the hand of a three-year-old Honduran refugee as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Mexican migrant Jaime Manuel Perez Mancinas, 31, holds the hand of a three-year-old Honduran refugee as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants eat dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Migrants eat dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, cooks meals for migrants. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, cooks meals for migrants. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The bag of a seven-year-old Honduran migrant, whose family members fear for their lives, is seen at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter where they are staying before attempting to cross the border to the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
The bag of a seven-year-old Honduran migrant, whose family members fear for their lives, is seen at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter where they are staying before attempting to cross the border to the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, shows a photo of his mother as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, shows a photo of his mother as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, (R) waits for dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, (R) waits for dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Juan Bosco migrant shelter is seen in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
The Juan Bosco migrant shelter is seen in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, looks out at Nogales from the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, looks out at Nogales from the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrant Jever Danilo, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Migrant Jever Danilo, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants sit in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Migrants sit in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, holds a crucifix he made as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, holds a crucifix he made as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rosary beads left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Rosary beads left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant talks to his family at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A migrant talks to his family at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, stands in one of the shelter's dormitories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, stands in one of the shelter's dormitories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
