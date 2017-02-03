Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, reads his phone at a the Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mmore
Mexican migrant Sergio Medrano, 30, sits in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported more
Migrants arrive at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrant Jeber Hernandez, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at thmore
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Mexican migrant Jaime Manuel Perez Mancinas, 31, holds the hand of a three-year-old Honduran refugee as he waimore
Migrants eat dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, cooks meals for migrants. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The bag of a seven-year-old Honduran migrant, whose family members fear for their lives, is seen at the Juan Bmore
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, shows a photo of his mother as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant sheltmore
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, (R) waits for dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
The Juan Bosco migrant shelter is seen in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, looks out at Nogales from the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Migrant Jever Danilo, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Jmore
Migrants sit in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nmore
Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, holds a crucifix he made as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter more
Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Rosary beads left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant talks to his family at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, stands in one of the shelter's dormitories. REUTERS/Lmore
