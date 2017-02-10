Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also worked with U.S. military. But as soon as he landed at JFK, he was detained by CBP officers and barred from contacting his attorneys. When his attorneys, from the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked the CBP officers whom they could contact, the agents responded, "Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump," according to the lawsuit. Eventually, Darweesh was allowed to leave and met the lawmakers and his lawyers, clutching his passport and weeping with joy. The other Iraqi who was detained, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was also allowed to enter the country. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

