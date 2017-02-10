Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare more
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (L) greets his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (C), and nmore
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf and her daughter Shams, 1, arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. more
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal courmore
Tareq Aziz (L) and his brother Ammar Aziz (2nd L), Yemeni nationals who were delayed entry into the U.S. becaumore
Yemeni Ali Alghazali, 13, who was previously prevented from boarding a plane to the U.S. following U.S. Presidmore
Najmia Abdishakur (R), a Somali national, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles Intermore
Alma Kashkooli, 12, from Iran, who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by hemore
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal courmore
Faisal Etal (C, in brown coat), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travmore
Salma Ali (L), sister of 12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, waits with other family members for the arrival of Emamore
12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, is reunited with her sister Salma (R) at San Francisco International Airport inmore
Ibrihim Al Murisi listens as his father tells reporters about their story as Yemeni nationals who were initialmore
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel banmore
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (R) meets his niece, Dena Khosravi (L, bottom), 2, fomore
Aquel Aziz (background) greets his son Tareq Aziz (foreground, back to camera), a Yemeni national who was delamore
Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Aimore
Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigratimore
Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife more
Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigratiomore
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of more
Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on smore
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Qmore
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of tmore
Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers andmore
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours more
