图片 | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 08:50 BJT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
1 / 26
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (L) greets his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (C), and niece, Dena Khosravi (R), 2, after they were detained for additional screening following their arrival to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to visit Cyrus, in SeaTac, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (L) greets his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (C), and niece, Dena Khosravi (R), 2, after they were detained for additional screening following their arrival to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to visit Cyrus, in SeaTac, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
2 / 26
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf and her daughter Shams, 1, arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf and her daughter Shams, 1, arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
3 / 26
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of President Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of President Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
4 / 26
Tareq Aziz (L) and his brother Ammar Aziz (2nd L), Yemeni nationals who were delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, smile as they are reunited with their family at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Tareq Aziz (L) and his brother Ammar Aziz (2nd L), Yemeni nationals who were delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, smile as they are reunited with their family at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5 / 26
Yemeni Ali Alghazali, 13, who was previously prevented from boarding a plane to the U.S. following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on travel ban, embraces his mother Morsaleh Alghazali, upon Ali's arrival at Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Yemeni Ali Alghazali, 13, who was previously prevented from boarding a plane to the U.S. following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on travel ban, embraces his mother Morsaleh Alghazali, upon Ali's arrival at Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney
6 / 26
Najmia Abdishakur (R), a Somali national, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Najmia Abdishakur (R), a Somali national, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
7 / 26
Alma Kashkooli, 12, from Iran, who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli, who is living in the United States on a student visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Alma Kashkooli, 12, from Iran, who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli, who is living in the United States on a student visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar
8 / 26
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Shanez Tabarsi is greeted by her daughter Negin after traveling to the U.S. from Iran following a federal court's temporary stay of Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
9 / 26
Faisal Etal (C, in brown coat), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by his brother Adan Etal at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Faisal Etal (C, in brown coat), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by his brother Adan Etal at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10 / 26
Salma Ali (L), sister of 12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, waits with other family members for the arrival of Eman and her father Ahmed Ali at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. Ali and her father were stranded in Djibouti after being denied entry into the United States due to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Salma Ali (L), sister of 12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, waits with other family members for the arrival of Eman and her father Ahmed Ali at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. Ali and her father were stranded in Djibouti after being denied entry into the United States due to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
11 / 26
12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, is reunited with her sister Salma (R) at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Ali and her father Ahmed Ali were blocked entry into the United States after President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen, is reunited with her sister Salma (R) at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Ali and her father Ahmed Ali were blocked entry into the United States after President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
12 / 26
Ibrihim Al Murisi listens as his father tells reporters about their story as Yemeni nationals who were initially denied entry into the U.S. last week because of the recent travel ban, as they arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Ibrihim Al Murisi listens as his father tells reporters about their story as Yemeni nationals who were initially denied entry into the U.S. last week because of the recent travel ban, as they arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
13 / 26
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
14 / 26
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (R) meets his niece, Dena Khosravi (L, bottom), 2, for the first time while greeting his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (L, top), after they were detained for additional screening following their arrival at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to visit Cyrus, during a pause in Trump's travel ban. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (R) meets his niece, Dena Khosravi (L, bottom), 2, for the first time while greeting his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (L, top), after they were detained for additional screening following their arrival at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to visit Cyrus, during a pause in Trump's travel ban. REUTERS/David Ryder
15 / 26
Aquel Aziz (background) greets his son Tareq Aziz (foreground, back to camera), a Yemeni national who was delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, as they are reunited at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Aquel Aziz (background) greets his son Tareq Aziz (foreground, back to camera), a Yemeni national who was delayed entry into the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, as they are reunited at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
16 / 26
Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following Trump's executive order travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following Trump's executive order travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
17 / 26
Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice prevented from entering the United States under the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice prevented from entering the United States under the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
18 / 26
Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City. Kassar came to Connecticut in 2015 after being granted asylum. The travel ban came down just before his wife and children were due to arrive in the U.S., but they were among the 872 refugees granted waivers to enter the country because they were considered "in transit" before the ban was issued. Bill Swersey/HIAS.org/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City. Kassar came to Connecticut in 2015 after being granted asylum. The travel ban came down just before his wife and children were due to arrive in the U.S., but they were among the 872 refugees granted waivers to enter the country because they were considered "in transit" before the ban was issued. Bill Swersey/HIAS.org/Handout via REUTERS
19 / 26
Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Rahmati was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston. Rahmati was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20 / 26
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen and U.S. visa holder who was forced out of the country last week, became the first person allowed back into United States because of the California court action. Vayeghan declined to comment on Trump or the order when speaking with reporters at Los Angeles International Airport but said through an interpreter, "This is what human rights look like." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen and U.S. visa holder who was forced out of the country last week, became the first person allowed back into United States because of the California court action. Vayeghan declined to comment on Trump or the order when speaking with reporters at Los Angeles International Airport but said through an interpreter, "This is what human rights look like." REUTERS/Mike Blake
21 / 26
Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
22 / 26
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also worked with U.S. military. But as soon as he landed at JFK, he was detained by CBP officers and barred from contacting his attorneys. When his attorneys, from the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked the CBP officers whom they could contact, the agents responded, "Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump," according to the lawsuit. Eventually, Darweesh was allowed to leave and met the lawmakers and his lawyers, clutching his passport and weeping with joy. The other Iraqi who was detained, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was also allowed to enter the country. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also worked with U.S. military. But as soon as he landed at JFK, he was detained by CBP officers and barred from contacting his attorneys. When his attorneys, from the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked the CBP officers whom they could contact, the agents responded, "Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump," according to the lawsuit. Eventually, Darweesh was allowed to leave and met the lawmakers and his lawyers, clutching his passport and weeping with joy. The other Iraqi who was detained, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was also allowed to enter the country. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
23 / 26
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
24 / 26
Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
25 / 26
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to meet his new granddaughter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to meet his new granddaughter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
26 / 26
