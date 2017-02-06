Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrate their win. Bob Donnan-Umore
New England Patriots' James White runs to score a touchdown during overtime to win. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Mark J. Rmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAmore
New England Patriots flag that reads "one more" is waved after the win. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
An overall view as the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalenmore
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Newmore
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greet each other after the gmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowlmore
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlamore
Gisele Bundchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Sumore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his daughter Vivian Brady hug after the game against the Amore
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons.more
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Newmore
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots stronmore
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw. Rmore
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates with guard Andy Levitre (67) after scoring a touchdownmore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by New England Patriots free safety Devmore
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Amore
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Amore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for the snap against the Atlanta Falcons. USA TODAY Spormore
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England more
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New Emore
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Julio Jones (11) as Nmore
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady lies on the ground after throwing a pass that was intercepted by Amore
Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quartermore
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'more
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball durmore
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilasmore
New England Patriots players take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI betwemore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Country Singer Luke Bryan waves before performing the U.S. National Anthem prior to the the start of Super Bowmore
Original cast members of "Hamilton: An American Musical," Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phmore
