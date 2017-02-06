版本:
Massive street protests grip Romania

Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
A woman holds a cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. The letters in background read "We are resisting". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A woman holds a cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. The letters in background read "We are resisting". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters hold effigies with the faces of leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea and other members of the party dressed as prisoners, during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesters hold effigies with the faces of leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea and other members of the party dressed as prisoners, during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester holds a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A protester holds a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester waves a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A protester waves a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Romanian police charge at protesters following scuffles at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Romanian police charge at protesters following scuffles at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester walks in front of a burning street sign during scuffles with police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A protester walks in front of a burning street sign during scuffles with police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
A protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
A flare thrown by protesters lands near Romanian police during scuffles at a protest in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
A flare thrown by protesters lands near Romanian police during scuffles at a protest in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
A priest carries a selfmade crucifix during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A priest carries a selfmade crucifix during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.

2017年 2月 6日
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...

2017年 2月 4日
Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Mourning the six men killed in the shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.

2017年 2月 4日
Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Israeli police move into an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been living illegally on privately owned...

2017年 2月 4日

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

