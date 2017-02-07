Educating America
CHARTER SCHOOLS: Teresa Villanueva (L) and her 11-year-old daughter Laritza pose with Barrio Logan College Insmore
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chmore
PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mamore
SECURITY: Police officers conduct a search on people at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campumore
COLLEGE SPORTS: Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game againmore
SEXUAL ASSAULT ON CAMPUS: A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal more
EMPLOYMENT READINESS: A graduating student of the City College of New York takes a selfie of the message on hemore
STUDENT DIVERSITY: Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in tmore
STUDENT LOANS: Fruzsina Eordogh works outside a cafe in Chicago, March 19, 2012. Aspiring journalist Fruzsina more
WORKPLACE TRAINING: Student Cody James (L) of Gem, Indiana, gets instructions from professor Simeon Warren in more
RIGHTS FOR DISABLED STUDENTS: Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in thmore
SAFETY FOR STUDENTS: Safe Passage worker Irene Fonder gets a hug from a Sherwood Elementary School student in more
UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS: Simone Harvey, a Cal graduate who now attends San Francisco State University, studies imore
RURAL SCHOOLS: First grade student Destiny Smith prepares the hay to feed the cows at the Walton Rural Life Cemore
NUTRITION IN SCHOOLS: Uber Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Travis Kalanick (L) and head of global operations Ryamore
SCHOOL EQUIPMENT: Grade four students work on laptop computers at Monarch School in San Diego, California Octomore
HOMESCHOOLING: Christa Keagle shows alphabet flash cards to her sons Joshua, 6, and Samuel Keagle, 8, during amore
LGBT RIGHTS IN THE CLASSROOM: Students Zachary Lanterman (L-R), Josh Farabee, Lilly Fish and Rowan Brothers atmore
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Four-year-old Aiden Tejada (L) and three-year-old Kaitlyn Arabie get picked up by tmore
TEACHER TRAINING: Kyle Schwartz (C), a 3rd grade teacher, works with students Mckylah Lenkiewicz (L) and Juliamore
TEACHER LABOR ISSUES: Bob Jackland of Seattle prepares his sign for the picket line as teachers strike outsidemore
CURRICULUM AND COMMON CORE STANDARDS: Seventh grade science students react as a fellow pupil re-creates the efmore
WORK-STUDY BALANCE: Jesse Leimgruber, CEO of NeoReach and a student at Stanford University, conducts business more
PRISON EDUCATION: A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hillmore
RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS: Nadeem Mazen, Cambridge city councillor, Muslim and founder of JetPAC, speaks to students imore
COST OF TUITION: Grace Bush poses at her home in West Park, Florida, May 6, 2014, A week earlier, just days bemore
CAMPUS SPEAKER CONTROVERSIES: A general view shows Texas A&M University campus, where white nationalist leadermore
FEDERAL POLICIES: President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Lmore
下一个
Obama goes kitesurfing
Former President Barack Obama and billionaire Richard Branson kitesurf during Obama's vacation on Branson's Moskito island.
Winter in Kabul
Scenes of snow in the Afghan capital.
Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp
Iraqi children who have fled the battle of Mosul play with everything from a swing on barbed wire to cardboard sleds as they make do with what they have to play...
Stranded migrants protest living conditions
A group of migrants and refugees stranded for months in Athens block the visit of a Greek minister.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.