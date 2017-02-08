First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport inmore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump Internationamore
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club imore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Wmore
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration inmore
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after Presidemore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Wamore
First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yumore
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and hismore
Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of Premore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball more
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron, attend his inauguration ceremonies to be sworn in as the 45th presimore
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washingmore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania fmore
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and Presidemore
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsmore
Silicon Valley aerials
View of California's technology mecca from the air.
Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab
Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and...
Educating America
The issues surrounding education in the U.S.
Obama goes kitesurfing
Former President Barack Obama and billionaire Richard Branson kitesurf during Obama's vacation on Branson's Moskito island.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.