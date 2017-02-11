From Mosul to Michigan
Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel more
The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly oumore
Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngemore
Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugmore
Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" more
Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a more
The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their more
Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respimore
Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport more
Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behinmore
Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetimore
Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they amore
Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airpomore
Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. more
