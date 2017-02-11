版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 09:55 BJT

From Mosul to Michigan

Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel to the United States at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. The family flitted from one Iraqi city to another fleeing Islamic State, then waited three years in Beirut until they were cleared to move to the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel to the United States at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. The family flitted from one Iraqi city to another fleeing Islamic State, then waited three years in Beirut until they were cleared to move to the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
1 / 14
The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly out last week were derailed after President Donald Trump froze refugee arrivals. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly oumore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly out last week were derailed after President Donald Trump froze refugee arrivals. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
2 / 14
Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngest children out of school, the others had quit their jobs, and their suitcases had remained packed for weeks before a U.S. judge temporarily suspended the travel ban. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngest children out of school, the others had quit their jobs, and their suitcases had remained packed for weeks before a U.S. judge temporarily suspended the travel ban. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
3 / 14
Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugging 10 suitcases, they hoped to end a long road -- still fraught with fear -- to resettling as refugees in the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugging 10 suitcases, they hoped to end a long road -- still fraught with fear -- to resettling as refugees in the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 14
Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" but it was bittersweet, said Amira, whose husband Nizar was denied resettlement to the United States twice. This marked the first time they have been apart since they married nearly 30 years ago and they did not know when or where they would meet again. "I don't know what my fate will be," said Nizar, 52, whose two brothers resettled in Michigan about four years ago. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" but it was bittersweet, said Amira, whose husband Nizar was denied resettlement to the United States twice. This marked the first time they have been apart since they married nearly 30 years ago and they did not know when or where they would meet again. "I don't know what my fate will be," said Nizar, 52, whose two brothers resettled in Michigan about four years ago. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 14
Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a small, dingy apartment in a suburb. Nizar was not able to find a job, he said. Their son, 22, worked at a factory to make rent while their daughter, 18, worked to cover food and living expenses. "We had waited a long time, and our situation here is really bad," he said. "My children don't have a future here. So I was forced to let them go." REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a small, dingy apartment in a suburb. Nizar was not able to find a job, he said. Their son, 22, worked at a factory to make rent while their daughter, 18, worked to cover food and living expenses. "We had waited a long time, and our situation here is really bad," he said. "My children don't have a future here. So I was forced to let them go." REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
6 / 14
The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their home when unidentified men tried to kidnap Amira at the school where she worked as a janitor. "Daesh came and kicked us out, so we fled further to the north," said Nizar, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. They trekked through Iraq, staying in Erbil and Dohuk, and ended up in Beirut in 2014. "I feared for my wife and children. We sold everything we had and came here," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their home when unidentified men tried to kidnap Amira at the school where she worked as a janitor. "Daesh came and kicked us out, so we fled further to the north," said Nizar, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. They trekked through Iraq, staying in Erbil and Dohuk, and ended up in Beirut in 2014. "I feared for my wife and children. We sold everything we had and came here," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
7 / 14
Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respite from the instability of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq before the threat of Islamic State militants emerged, Nizar said. They no longer cared where they ended up, his wife added, they just wanted to find some peace. "My children are drained. They worked just to pay the rent. We barely made a living," Nizar added. "I can't go to America anymore. I don't know why...I'm parting with my family," said Nizar , bursting into tears. "How am I going to live alone?" REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respite from the instability of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq before the threat of Islamic State militants emerged, Nizar said. They no longer cared where they ended up, his wife added, they just wanted to find some peace. "My children are drained. They worked just to pay the rent. We barely made a living," Nizar added. "I can't go to America anymore. I don't know why...I'm parting with my family," said Nizar , bursting into tears. "How am I going to live alone?" REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
8 / 14
Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan. The Qassabs' eldest son Rami, 26, had already resettled to Michigan two months earlier to find them all an apartment. "He told us America is beautiful," Amira said. "But it takes some time to settle in." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan. The Qassabs' eldest son Rami, 26, had already resettled to Michigan two months earlier to find them all an apartment. "He told us America is beautiful," Amira said. "But it takes some time to settle in." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
9 / 14
Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behind in Lebanon because he could not get a visa to come with them, as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behinmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behind in Lebanon because he could not get a visa to come with them, as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
10 / 14
Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetime the event to a relative as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetime the event to a relative as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 14
Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they arrived at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they arrived at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 14
Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airpomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
13 / 14
Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

下一个

Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

The government is gradually restoring some basic infrastructure in Aleppo, Syria's most important industrial hub before the war, after the army took full...

2017年 2月 11日
Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal as Hindus recite the stories of various gods and goddesses everyday for a month.

2017年 2月 11日
Eagle vs drone

Eagle vs drone

A golden eagle is used to combat drones during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base.

2017年 2月 11日
Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

A fire breaks out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour.

2017年 2月 11日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐