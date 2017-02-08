The war in Yemen
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in the smore
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-lemore
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemmore
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015more
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters inmore
A Houthi militant pushes a comrade on a luggage trolley at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa more
Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in more
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attamore
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh inmore
A girl cries next to her mother covering her face as they flee from an airstrike on an army weapons depot in Ymore
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 2more
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Pmore
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saumore
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's soutmore
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air more
People look at a marketplace after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 20, 2015more
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Samore
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa Augustmore
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in more
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the more
A tribal fighter loyal to Yemen's government stands on the roof of a pick-up truck as he uses binoculars to lomore
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Smore
A man reacts at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaledmore
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's cmore
Supporters of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh climb pillars of the Unknown Soldier Monument duringmore
A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced tomore
A boy carries a toy machine gun next to destroyed houses during a vigil marking one year since a Saudi-led airmore
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near more
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalitiomore
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospitalmore
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of themore
People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestemore
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemenmore
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen February 6, 201more
A Houthi fighter, who lost both his legs during recent clashes against government forces, waits at a prosthetimore
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REmore
Members of the Yemeni army ride on the back of a military truck near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemenmore
Women walk past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, Yemen Febrmore
下一个
The trials of Alexei Navalny
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny says the Kremlin is sabotaging his presidential bid.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at first lady Melania Trump during the first weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.
Silicon Valley aerials
View of California's technology mecca from the air.
Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab
Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.