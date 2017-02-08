The trials of Alexei Navalny
Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky dismore
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia attend a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow, April 2015. REmore
Alexei Navalny walks out of a detention center in Moscow, March 2015. Navalny walked out a week after fellow omore
Alexei Navalny looks out from a police car after attending a court hearing for distributing leaflets promotingmore
Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow for distributing leaflets promoting an upcoming opposition ramore
Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a radio station in Moscow, January 2more
Alexei Navalny appeals to the judge as his wife Yulia comforts him hearing a court verdict in Moscow, Decembermore
Alexei Navalny speaks to a police officer outside a courthouse in Moscow after police detained dozens of protemore
Alexei Navalny stands in his office during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, January 2014. Navalny criticizmore
Alexei Navalny attends an exhibition, part of the art project Drawing the Court, in Kirov, October 2013. REUmore
Alexei Navalny, facing five years in prison if his appeal against a theft conviction is rejected, speaks durinmore
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 2013. Navalny called on supporters to more
Alexei Navalny, accompanied by his wife Yulia and children Dasha (R) and Zakhar, leaves his apartment to walk more
Alexei Navalny, running as a candidate in the Moscow mayoral election, and his wife Yulia look on during a ralmore
Alexei Navalny addresses supporters after arriving from Kirov, with his wife Yulia, at a railway station in Momore
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Alexei Navalny during a court session in Kirov, July 2013.more
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict sentencing Amore
Policemen detain Alexei Navalny after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to more
Police detain opposition leader Alexey Navalny during an unauthorized rally in Moscow, December 2012. REUTEmore
A journalist films the apartment of Alexei Navalny after it was searched by police in Moscow, June 2012. REUmore
Police guard an area outside a detention center in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is being held after being arresmore
Members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot stage a performance to support detained opposition acmore
Alexei Navalny looks out of the window of his cell in a detention center in Moscow, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/more
Alexei Navalny speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow, December 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
下一个
First lady Melania Trump
A look at first lady Melania Trump during the first weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.
Silicon Valley aerials
View of California's technology mecca from the air.
Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab
Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and...
Educating America
The issues surrounding education in the U.S.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.