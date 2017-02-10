版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 09:00 BJT

Snowstorm stalls New York

A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephaniemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 25
Genia Sandley plays in the snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Genia Sandley plays in the snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Genia Sandley plays in the snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 25
A person walks over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A person walks over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 25
Lenessa Age laughs as her hair is blown by a gust of wind in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Lenessa Age laughs as her hair is blown by a gust of wind in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Lenessa Age laughs as her hair is blown by a gust of wind in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 25
A man walks under the Manhattan Bridge following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks under the Manhattan Bridge following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man walks under the Manhattan Bridge following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 25
A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 25
A snow covered tiki hut is seen along the waterfront in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A snow covered tiki hut is seen along the waterfront in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A snow covered tiki hut is seen along the waterfront in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 25
A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Anmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 25
Two children ride a sled during a snow storm in Central Park on Manhattan's upper west side. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two children ride a sled during a snow storm in Central Park on Manhattan's upper west side. REUTERS/Mike Segamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Two children ride a sled during a snow storm in Central Park on Manhattan's upper west side. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 25
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 25
A man plays with a dog in the Main Street Park following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man plays with a dog in the Main Street Park following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man plays with a dog in the Main Street Park following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 25
A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 25
A man walks with an umbrella through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man walks with an umbrella through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan in New York Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man walks with an umbrella through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 25
A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 25
Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 25
Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 25
A woman waits for a bus during a snow storm in Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman waits for a bus during a snow storm in Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A woman waits for a bus during a snow storm in Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 25
A man walks on the snow covered platform of the Long Island Railroad in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks on the snow covered platform of the Long Island Railroad in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man walks on the snow covered platform of the Long Island Railroad in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 25
Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 25
A man jogs in the snow on a sidewalk along Central Park West on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man jogs in the snow on a sidewalk along Central Park West on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A man jogs in the snow on a sidewalk along Central Park West on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 25
A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerfulmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 25
A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 25
A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 25
A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
24 / 25
A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

下一个

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers whose journeys were affected by President Trump's travel ban arrive to open arms in America, as a federal appeals court upholds a suspension of his...

2017年 2月 10日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 2月 10日
Twin Zika babies

Twin Zika babies

Babies Heloisa and Heloa are the only twins known to have both been born with microcephaly in Brazil.

2017年 2月 10日
Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

Less than six month after Rio de Janeiro hosted the first-ever Olympics in South America, game venues sit idle and already in disrepair, raising questions about...

2017年 2月 9日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐