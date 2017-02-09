Photos of the week
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trummore
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Bramore
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel February 7, 2017. more
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlantmore
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jmore
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the comore
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcepmore
Sub-saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactivmore
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a firemore
First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at West Palm Beach Intemore
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum (R) cries after arriving atmore
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look omore
Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Emore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore
A picture shows the Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Olympic flag during the launch of the internationalmore
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most actmore
