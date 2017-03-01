Inside a Rohingya refugee camp
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazarmore
Moon appears in the sky in the afternoon at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Rohingya refugees plant paddy as they work as daily labor near the Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Coxmore
A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladmore
A community health care assistant measures the height of a Rohingya refugee child at Kutupalang Unregistered Rmore
Rohingya refugee children attend an open air Arabic school at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, where theymore
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift home at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazmore
Rohingya refugees wash clothes in a pond at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while lying in a cradle at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp,more
Rohingya refugees sit on the roadside to get financial help from commuters near Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Cmore
A Rohingya refugee carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/more
Rohingya refugee children have lunch inside their makeshift house at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in more
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Banglademore
A Rohingya refugee boy carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTEmore
A Rohingya refugee girl collects clothes from a fence after drying them at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Cammore
Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Comore
Rohingya refugee Muslims spend time together in front of a makeshift mosque after a prayer at Kutupalang Unregmore
Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Socimore
Rohingya refugees look on inside their house at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rmore
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift homes at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazmore
