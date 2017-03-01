版本:
Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Moon appears in the sky in the afternoon at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Rohingya refugees plant paddy as they work as daily labor near the Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A community health care assistant measures the height of a Rohingya refugee child at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Rohingya refugee children attend an open air Arabic school at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, where they learn to read the Quran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift home at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Rohingya refugees wash clothes in a pond at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while lying in a cradle at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees sit on the roadside to get financial help from commuters near Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Rohingya refugee children have lunch inside their makeshift house at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
A Rohingya refugee boy carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee girl collects clothes from a fence after drying them at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Rohingya refugee Muslims spend time together in front of a makeshift mosque after a prayer at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Rohingya refugees look on inside their house at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift homes at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
