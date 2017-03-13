Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Sommore
Firefighters extinguish a burning car at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram streemore
Security officers arrive to secure the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Smore
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Smore
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion to a rickshaw near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukarmore
Injured people ride on a pick-up truck from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram stmore
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Smore
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukarmore
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukarmore
Rescuers carry an injured man, his head covered by his shirt, from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotemore
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Smore
Somali security officers walk near the body of a dead man at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Mmore
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Smore
