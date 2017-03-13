Brexit from the beginning
In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms omore
While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster shomore
In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow more
Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against more
"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the countrymore
Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referemore
Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he wmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a stmore
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019,more
Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the Europeamore
下一个
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created...
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.