Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 星期六
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A flyer distributed by Islamic State militants seeking donations is seen on a destroyed artifact at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A flyer distributed by Islamic State militants seeking donations is seen on a destroyed artifact at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi rapid response force inspects the inside of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi rapid response force inspects the inside of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Historical texts and books are seen at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Historical texts and books are seen at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed artifact is seen at a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of a museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi officer of rapid response force inspects a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi officer of rapid response force inspects a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
