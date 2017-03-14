Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Rebel fighters stand amidst rubble at the entrance to a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters whmore
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militantsmore
Members of the rapid response forces inspect a tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an undergroumore
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connected two headquarter bmore
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel more
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Almore
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle wimore
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south more
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militantsmore
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albmore
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the more
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in themore
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic Smore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Hamore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraqmore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State more
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the omore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outsmore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic Smore
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recmore
