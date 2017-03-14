Saudi strikes on Yemen
GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemmore
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 2more
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestmore
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalitiomore
People inspect damages at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered more
Shoes of victims are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathermore
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa Augustmore
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in more
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capitmore
People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 201more
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air more
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemenmore
A view shows a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTEmore
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Smore
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attamore
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's more
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a more
A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-lmore
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saumore
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Smore
