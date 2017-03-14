版本:
Saudi strikes on Yemen

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 22日 星期三
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 5月 24日 星期日
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2016年 8月 16日 星期二
People inspect damages at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Shoes of victims are seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which struck a house where mourners had gathered for a funeral north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 星期三
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 9月 8日 星期二
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted this neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 9月 19日 星期六
People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 3月 23日 星期三
A man holds up a copy of the Koran he recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 7月 13日 星期一
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A view shows a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 7月 12日 星期日
People bury judge Yahya Rubaid and his family, who were killed by a Saudi-led air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 1月 26日 星期二
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 5月 7日 星期四
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 12月 30日 星期三
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 23日 星期四
A man inspects the damage inside his house which was located next to the a wedding hall destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 7月 12日 星期日
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 5月 31日 星期日
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 6月 3日 星期三
