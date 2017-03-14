版本:
中国
2017年 3月 15日

Ski and snowboard world championships

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Smore

2017年 3月 13日
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 12日
Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each othemore

2017年 3月 13日
Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 8日
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 9日
Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 8日
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilmmore

2017年 3月 12日
(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 7日
An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 9日
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate durinmore

2017年 3月 11日
Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 12日
Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 7日
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US amore

2017年 3月 13日
(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2017年 3月 13日
Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 9日
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 10日
Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2017年 3月 13日
Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 11日
Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2017年 3月 12日
Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
