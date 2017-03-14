版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:20 BJT

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. It is perhaps the darkest sign of economic devastation in Greece, where traditionally strong family ties are starting to crumble after years of depression. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. It is perhaps the darkest sigmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. It is perhaps the darkest sign of economic devastation in Greece, where traditionally strong family ties are starting to crumble after years of depression. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
A child hugs a teacher at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. A quarter of Greece's workforce is unemployed and a quarter of its children live in poverty, according to United Nations figures, forcing parents to depend on grandparents for handouts. But pensions too have been cut a dozen times. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child hugs a teacher at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. A quarter of Greece'more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A child hugs a teacher at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. A quarter of Greece's workforce is unemployed and a quarter of its children live in poverty, according to United Nations figures, forcing parents to depend on grandparents for handouts. But pensions too have been cut a dozen times. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
View of the dining room as children play on the yard at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. In Athens, the Model National Nursery, set up a century ago for orphans of war, can hardly keep up with the number of parents turning to it for help. Unable to cover their basic needs, parents leave their children in the home all week. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

View of the dining room as children play on the yard at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. Inmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
View of the dining room as children play on the yard at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens. In Athens, the Model National Nursery, set up a century ago for orphans of war, can hardly keep up with the number of parents turning to it for help. Unable to cover their basic needs, parents leave their children in the home all week. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Iro Zervaki, its head, says at least 40 children are on the waiting list, four times as many as a couple of years ago. The home sleeps 25 in a bare room with rows of beds draped in blue blankets, and lacks the staff and funds to increase capacity, she said. Most places are for abused children. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Iro Zervaki, its head, says at lmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Iro Zervaki, its head, says at least 40 children are on the waiting list, four times as many as a couple of years ago. The home sleeps 25 in a bare room with rows of beds draped in blue blankets, and lacks the staff and funds to increase capacity, she said. Most places are for abused children. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Dozens of other children, all aged two to five, come in daily, but the days away from their parents are long. "We had incidents where children even attempted to leave, to run away, to go to their mother," Zervaki said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Dozens of other children, all agmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children have bean soup for lunch at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. Dozens of other children, all aged two to five, come in daily, but the days away from their parents are long. "We had incidents where children even attempted to leave, to run away, to go to their mother," Zervaki said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
A social worker prepares the clothes of a child, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. In the buzzing playground, a little girl tugged the social worker's blouse and yelled: "Miss! When will I go to my mum?" REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A social worker prepares the clothes of a child, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nurserymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A social worker prepares the clothes of a child, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. In the buzzing playground, a little girl tugged the social worker's blouse and yelled: "Miss! When will I go to my mum?" REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. "They can't tell the days apart so every day they ask: 'Is it Friday?'" Anthoula Zarmakoupi, the social worker, said. "They know mum will pick them up at the weekend." But sometimes even that was not possible, she said. "We have children whose parents are homeless so it's very difficult for them to even collect them for the weekend." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. "They can't tell the days apart so everymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. "They can't tell the days apart so every day they ask: 'Is it Friday?'" Anthoula Zarmakoupi, the social worker, said. "They know mum will pick them up at the weekend." But sometimes even that was not possible, she said. "We have children whose parents are homeless so it's very difficult for them to even collect them for the weekend." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
A social worker walks inside the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. For the home too, brighter days seem as far away as ever. State funding has been cut and covers just half of the staff's wages. The home depends on donations for food and clothes, and Zervaki says it is hard to tell if she will be able to make next month's payments. "It doesn't look like tomorrow will be any better," she said. "It will take some years. I hope not too many." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A social worker walks inside the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. For the home too, brighter days seem as more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A social worker walks inside the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. For the home too, brighter days seem as far away as ever. State funding has been cut and covers just half of the staff's wages. The home depends on donations for food and clothes, and Zervaki says it is hard to tell if she will be able to make next month's payments. "It doesn't look like tomorrow will be any better," she said. "It will take some years. I hope not too many." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Children play in the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
Toys are seen at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Toys are seen at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Toys are seen at the yard of the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

下一个

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

2017年 3月 15日
Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

2017年 3月 15日
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary...

2017年 3月 15日
Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

2017年 3月 15日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐