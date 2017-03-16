Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlanmore
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of tmore
CDA political party leader Sybrand Buma greets supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluitermore
Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver appears before supporters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Francois Lemore
Ballots are counted after polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general elmore
Ballots are counted at polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Dutch CDA political party supporters cheers in The Hague. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Hemore
Green Party supporters celebrate gains in exit polls in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside City Hall in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Dylan Martmore
A woman wearing an Islamic headscarf votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Stringer
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague. REmore
People vote at the ADAM Tower during the general election at a polling station in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Crimore
Dutch Green Party (Groen Links) leader Jesse Klaver poses for selfie after voting in the general election in Tmore
A cyclist votes in the Dutch general election in a drive-in polling station in Zuidplas. REUTERS/Francois Lenomore
People walk during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Dutch citizens are seen during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A woman votes in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People vote in a bar used as a polling station in Ankeveen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Women take a selfie as they wait in the line to go to vote during the general election inside a polling statiomore
A voter studies a list of candidates for the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A man cycles past an election poster in Driebruggen. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
People vote during the general election at a poling station in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside a bar in Kinderdijk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinemore
Dutch citizens vote in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
