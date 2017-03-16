版本:
Exodus from Mosul

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
