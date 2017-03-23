Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The Kenyan government said 2.7 millionmore
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Villagersmore
Turkana's collect carcasses of goats to be burned in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Nomadic communities smore
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in the bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donkeys walk in front of a boat on a beach of Lake Turkana near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The government is runningmore
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman burns goats carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in dry bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana tribesmen collect goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomore
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy holds a plastic carrying his breakfast in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomamore
A Turkana tribes village is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman walks with goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman collects goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goranmore
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child next to the construction site of her cabin in a village near Loiyangalanmore
下一个
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.