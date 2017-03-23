Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to more
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup omore
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after gmore
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated,more
Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Differenmore
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at more
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas tmore
Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) chamore
Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup ofmore
A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, mmore
Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, more
Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restauranmore
Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charitmore
A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, more
A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Hmore
A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full more
A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barrmore
Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup ofmore
Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) cmore
Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon conmore
下一个
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.