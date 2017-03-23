版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 09:35 BJT

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. The 'Make The Difference' initiative is one of a plethora of solidarity projects springing up around Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. The 'Make The Difference' initiative is one of a plethora of solidarity projects springing up around Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 20
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup of soup to a homeless man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. Concerned individuals, businesses, church groups and high-end restaurants have started projects across the country to serve food, donate clothing and help with supplies for struggling hospitals. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup omore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup of soup to a homeless man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. Concerned individuals, businesses, church groups and high-end restaurants have started projects across the country to serve food, donate clothing and help with supplies for struggling hospitals. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 20
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Long accustomed to living in one of Latin America's wealthiest nations, many Venezuelans have been shocked by seeing more and more people trying to salvage food from the trash. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after gmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Long accustomed to living in one of Latin America's wealthiest nations, many Venezuelans have been shocked by seeing more and more people trying to salvage food from the trash. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 20
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. According to a recent study by three Venezuelan universities, 93 percent of the OPEC nation's residents do not have enough money to buy sufficient food and 74 percent have lost around 18 pounds (8 kg) in the last year alone. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. According to a recent study by three Venezuelan universities, 93 percent of the OPEC nation's residents do not have enough money to buy sufficient food and 74 percent have lost around 18 pounds (8 kg) in the last year alone. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 20
Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government. "If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Differenmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government. "If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 20
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 20
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 20
Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup to be donated, at Maria Luisa's kitchen in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) chamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup to be donated, at Maria Luisa's kitchen in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 20
Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 20
A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. In Caracas, six upscale restaurants and chefs have formed a charity - "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" - that provides food for a geriatric home and a children's hospital. They take turns to cook and serve meals there. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, mmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. In Caracas, six upscale restaurants and chefs have formed a charity - "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" - that provides food for a geriatric home and a children's hospital. They take turns to cook and serve meals there. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 20
Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, prepares soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, prepares soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 20
Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, to distribute them at hospitalization floors, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restauranmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, to distribute them at hospitalization floors, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 20
Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, carry a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, carry a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 20
A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, as they arrive carrying a cooking pot full of soup donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, as they arrive carrying a cooking pot full of soup donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 20
A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 20
A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 20
A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barrmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 20
Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless woman in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless woman in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 20
Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, speak with a homeless man after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) cmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, speak with a homeless man after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 20
Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, unload a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon conmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, unload a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

下一个

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...

2017年 3月 23日
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

2017年 3月 22日
Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

2017年 3月 22日
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

2017年 3月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐