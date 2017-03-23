Attack outside UK parliament
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridmore
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster more
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
下一个
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the...
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.