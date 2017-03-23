Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church i
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in London
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Chu
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. R
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Chur
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUT
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/
