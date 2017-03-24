Photos of the week
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tmore
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru Marchmore
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017more
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadiamore
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan, New York, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, armore
A woman lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Mmore
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversarmore
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northernmore
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen, Febrmore
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Centermore
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in more
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Dumore
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danismore
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017.more
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a seamore
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs amore
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Gemore
