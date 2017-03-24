版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 22:50 BJT

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
Riot police clash with protesters in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
An anti-government protester gestures during clashes with police in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
Protesters flee from tear gas fire during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstrators near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 2月 3日 星期四
Riot police keep watch as they hold shields during clashes with protesters in Cairo January 26, 2011.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
An anti-government protester prays as his comrades stand behind barbed wire in front of army tanks alongside the Egyptian Museum on the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2011年 2月 6日 星期日
A man gestures as another throws a stone during clashes between pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 2月 2日 星期三
Anti-government protesters sit next to a "Facebook" graffiti sign during demonstrations inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2011年 2月 8日 星期二
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2012年 6月 2日 星期六
Egyptian soldiers restrain a supporter of President Hosni Mubarak who tried to get to opposition lines near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 2月 3日 星期四
A protester runs next to a police vehicle after throwing a bag of trash at it during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
An opposition demonstrator throws a rock during rioting with pro-Mubarak supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 2月 4日 星期五
A protester holds an Egyptian flag as he stands in front of water canons during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2011年 2月 12日 星期六
Smoke billows over Cairo following clashes between protesters and police January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of an army tank in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2011年 2月 18日 星期五
An anti-government protester mans an elevated defense position alongside the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2011年 2月 5日 星期六
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2011年 12月 17日 星期六
A protester kisses a police officer during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2011年 1月 29日 星期六
A man carries a picture depicting Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak as Adolf Hitler during a protest in Cairo January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 31日 星期一
An Egyptian Army officer shouts slogans as he is carried by protesters in Cairo January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2011年 1月 30日 星期日
Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square wave shoes in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to the nation February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2011年 2月 11日 星期五
A general view shows Tahrir Square as Egyptian riot policemen try to disperse protesters in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Reuters / 2011年 11月 21日 星期一
Anti-government protesters carry a placard and celebrate in Tahrir square in Cairo February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2011年 2月 12日 星期六
