2017年 3月 25日

Photos of the week

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records handout via REUTERS
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 3月 25日
